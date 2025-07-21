Ghana’s central bank stokes uncertainty ahead of budget

Ghana’s central bank held an emergency meeting last week without announcing a decision on its key lending rate, sparking uncertainty around monetary policy as the country recovers from its worst economic crisis in decades.

The tumult comes days ahead of the finance minister’s mid-year budget review on July 24 — a key moment for the new government that came to office in January, to present its vision for economic growth.

The Bank of Ghana held its benchmark lending rate at 28% at the monetary policy committee’s (MPC) last meeting in May. With exchange rate stability helping inflation to slow to 13.7% in June, its lowest level since 2021, some analysts expected the bank to start easing its policy stance to reduce borrowing costs and stimulate growth.

The bank convened its MPC on Thursday for what it described as an “emergency meeting” but canceled a planned press conference scheduled for Friday at which it was expected to announce its policy decision. The bank said its rate decision would be announced on July 30, following its regular MPC meeting.

Policymakers met to “review numbers and also take stock of some of the developments in the markets to get a sense of what is going on,” said Central Bank Governor Governor Johnson Asiama.