Germany and the UK agree major defense pact

Jul 21, 2025, 6:27am EDT
Merz and Strarmer.
Leon Neal/Pool via Reuters

Germany and the UK agreed their first-ever bilateral defense pact.

The pair’s status as NATO members means each would defend the other if attacked, but the new agreement deepens cooperation, including further integrating arms exports, weapons development, and military doctrines, and a pledge to supply Ukraine with long-range weapons. It comes after Britain signed an agreement to coordinate its nuclear deterrent policies with France.

The deals reflect the current geopolitical realities of an aggressive Russia and a retreating US, with Europe’s major powers keen to create new partnerships to guarantee security without relying on Washington. US President Donald Trump’s criticisms have also increased public support for the EU itself, The New York Times reported.

Tom Chivers
