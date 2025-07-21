China begins building world’s largest hydropower plant

China began building the world’s largest hydropower plant as Beijing looks to extend its lead in renewable energy production.

The $170 billion project on the Yarlung Zangbo river is expected to be able to generate 300 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, equal to the amount of electricity consumed last year in Britain, Reuters reported; the plant is set to be completed in the 2030s.

China has been adding green energy infrastructure at an unprecedented rate, with the country now forecast to account for almost 60% of all renewable energy capacity installed worldwide between now and 2030, the International Energy Agency said last year.