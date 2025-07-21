Africa’s four wealthiest men richer than half the continent: Report

Four African billionaires are now richer than 750 million of the continent’s population combined, according to a new report, pushing Africa’s wealth disparity to a new high.

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote, South Africans Johann Rupert and Nicky Oppenheimer, and Egyptian businessman Nassef Sawiris control a combined $57.4 billion, analysis from the British charity Oxfam found.

It also found that nearly half of the 50 most unequal countries in the world are African and that men on the continent own three times more wealth than women, the highest gender wealth gap of all regions.

In a year that South Africa holds the G20 presidency — the first-ever African nation to do so — Oxfam called on Africa’s leaders “to fight inequality both at home and globally by demanding taxation of the rich.”