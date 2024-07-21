How Bright Stars’ big night gave South Sudan hope

The News
JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan’s “Bright Stars” national basketball team came within eight seconds or one shot of one of the greatest upsets in their short history on Saturday night in London. The entire country came to a halt to watch their team come close to defeating a USA basketball team replete with some of the greatest players to ever play the sport.
South Sudan, who were ahead by 15 points at half time, ended up losing by just one point 101-100 thanks to a late bucket from Lebron James. Team USA coach Steve Kerr described the South Sudan team as “amazing.”
The game was a friendly warm-up match ahead of the Olympics and both teams will meet up again later this month to compete for medals.
When South Sudan’s national basketball team, nicknamed the Bright Stars, qualified for this year’s Paris Olympics, it instilled renewed hope and confidence in the people of Africa’s youngest country.
The top ranked basketball team in Africa and 12th in the world, the Bright Stars are making their Olympics debut for a country that has been plagued with civil strife and conflict for large parts of its 13 years as an independent country.
Even though the most popular sport in South Sudan is football, South Sudanese from the global diaspora and across Africa have long buoyed the national basketball team with players from as far afield as Australia, France and Senegal among others. Over the years there have been several standout professional players of South Sudanese origin in the top leagues including former two-time NBA all-star Luol Deng, who now runs the country’s basketball federation and is widely credited with the success of the Bright Stars.
This team includes Wenyen Gabriel, who played in the NBA and now plays in Israel, and Numi Omot who plays in the China Basketball Association.
Step Back
After the Bright Stars defeated Great Britain earlier this week, Luol spoke of the emotions of leading the team against the country that gave him a home as a refugee and who he represented in the London Olympics in 2012: “I came back to my home country to teach what I’ve learned and now we’re back full circle, playing Great Britain while preparing for the Olympics,” he told Hoops Fix.
It is hoped the success of the national team has inspired a new culture of basketball in South Sudan and a new generation of basketball players. Basketball courts are being built across the country and young people aspire to play for the Bright Stars and continue its legacy.
Akol’s view
The Bright Stars lost the game, but won the hearts of the South Sudanese people and many people around the world. One night in London, South Sudan was one point away from slaying the American basketball dragon.
USA basketball team stars included actual legends of the game like Lebron James and Stephen Curry, but South Sudan almost prevailed. Most of the basketball world cannot locate South Sudan on a map, but they won’t forget the Bright Stars after an incredibly exciting match. Even though we didn’t win, it reminded us why South Sudanese people voted by over 98% to become independent in July 2011. This moment gives us the feeling that we have finally arrived on the global stage.
After decades of disruption and civil strife there are sizable South Sudanese communities all over the world across East Africa, Europe, Australia, and North America. And just like those of us in South Sudan, they were all glued to their televisions as their heroes were one shot away from basketball history.
In the capital city of Juba, packed bars, restaurants, cafes, social clubs, and homes were preparing to celebrate, but even though they didn’t do it, the Bright Stars’ performance gave everyone a great sense of pride.