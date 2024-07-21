How Bright Stars’ big night gave South Sudan hope

JUBA, South Sudan — South Sudan’s “Bright Stars” national basketball team came within eight seconds or one shot of one of the greatest upsets in their short history on Saturday night in London. The entire country came to a halt to watch their team come close to defeating a USA basketball team replete with some of the greatest players to ever play the sport.

South Sudan, who were ahead by 15 points at half time, ended up losing by just one point 101-100 thanks to a late bucket from Lebron James. Team USA coach Steve Kerr described the South Sudan team as “amazing.”

The game was a friendly warm-up match ahead of the Olympics and both teams will meet up again later this month to compete for medals.