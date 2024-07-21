Global reaction to Biden stepping down: Plaudits and gratitude

Norway’s Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said he “respects” Biden’s decision to put the country ahead of himself, praised his leadership of NATO, and said he looks forward to working with Biden until the next president is inaugurated in January.

“Huge thank you to [Biden] for being a great friend to Ukraine,” the Ukrainian MP Inna Sovsun said. “Europeans should always remain grateful for what Joe Biden has done with and for Europe,” ex-German ambassador to the US, Wolfgang Ischinger, said on X. The former British MP Rory Stewart said Biden had made a “great decision.”

Andrei Kozyrev, a former Russian Foreign Minister turned a loud critic of Putin’s authoritarian regime, applauded Biden’s decision, saying simply: “Democracy works.”

The loud support could have been a sigh of relief, as many European officials quietly believed that he would not be re-elected in November, potentially opening the door for a Trump White House that would be much less interested in working with Europe or funding for Ukraine.

“We all want Biden to have a second term to avoid dealing with Trump again, but this isn’t really reassuring,” one EU official told Politico about Biden’s catastrophic debate performance in June.

Many European officials had quietly accepted the growing likelihood of a Trump victory, launching a concerted reach out campaign to Trump’s advisors to try to convince them of the importance of continued support for Ukraine and NATO.