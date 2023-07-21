New York Republicans to House leaders: Hold the SALT at your own risk

Tensions are flaring between House Republicans as lawmakers from New York have threatened to oppose a major upcoming tax bill unless it raises the current $10,000 cap on the State and Local Tax Deduction, a pricey proposition that many in the party oppose.

Jason Smith, chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, has warned the New Yorkers that if they don’t relent, he will publicly accuse them of pushing a tax cut for the wealthy, per two House aides familiar with the situation. The SALT deduction, as it’s commonly called, is often criticized for mainly benefitting upper-income residents of high-tax blue states, though supporters argue it helps middle-class households as well.

But Smith’s hardball approach has created friction between him and Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who’s more interested in assembling a tax package that has the votes to pass the House than waging a battle over policy, the aides said.

For now, the SALT rebellion appears to be holding up the tax package — which includes a number of key GOP business tax priorities — with no obvious end in sight.

“SALT is the biggest issue for my constituents. It’s an issue I ran on. It’s an issue I talked about,” Rep. Mike Lawler, who represents a district in New York’s Hudson Valley, told Semafor. “And so as far as I’m concerned, any tax bill that would seek to extend any provisions that does not include a fix for salt does not have my vote, period.”

The delegation, though, is split on negotiating tactics. Sources familiar with the discussions said sophomore members have been more measured with committee leadership, while the freshmen have been more direct and confrontational. “They’re New Yorkers. They can be loud,” said one of the staffers granted anonymity to speak freely.

Rep. Nick LaLota of New York said the talks have been a “slow grind” and acknowledged that he and his fellow SALT holdouts “may use some words that one wouldn’t use in church during some of these meetings.”

A GOP Ways and Means spokesperson declined to comment. A spokesperson for McCarthy did not return a request to comment.