What Xi’s meeting with ‘old friend’ Kissinger says about US-China relations

Henry Kissinger, who played a key diplomatic role in normalizing ties between the U.S. and China in the 1970s, received a warm welcome in Beijing this week.

But his visit, which centered on a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping Thursday who called him an “old friend,” comes at a time when the two global superpowers’ relationship is at an all-time low over disputes about trade, Taiwan, and the war in Ukraine.

We’ve curated insights and reporting to illuminate what the former U.S. Secretary of State’s trip in Beijing says about US-China ties.