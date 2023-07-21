Flying taxis might take off sooner than you think

Initial rollouts of eVTOLs are expected to have a pilot, but some companies are also setting their sights on self-operating vehicles.

Sources at Embraer, the Brazilian firm, have said that initial flights will cost around $50 to $100 per trip. The eVTOLs will be able to carry up to six passengers.

The aircraft are part of a larger push by aerospace companies to decarbonize, but still face regulatory hurdles before they become a common sight in urban skies.