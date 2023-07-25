10 Minute Text
‘An evangelical America in crisis isn’t good for anybody’: Russell Moore on post-Trump religion
Dr. Russell Moore is the editor in chief of Christianity Today. He texted with me about his new book, Losing Our Religion: An Altar Call for Evangelical America, which details his break with church leaders over Donald Trump, an abuse scandal at the Southern Baptist Convention, and the rise of “Christian nationalism.”
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: Thank you so much for joining us to discuss your book. First off, where are you texting from right now? Can you send a selfie?
Russell Moore said:
R: In my study here in Nashville.
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: With a yellow Sun record to prove it!
Russell Moore said:
R: And a Billy Graham bobblehead.
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: So tell me a little about what you’re aiming to accomplish with your book — what prompted you to write it at this particular moment and who are you hoping the audience will be?
Russell Moore said:
R: I wrote the book because I’m hearing every day from evangelical Christians who are exhausted and almost in despair over the state of American Christianity. They know something has gone terribly wrong but they are losing hope that anything could be different. At the same time, I get asked by non-Christians, as a man said to me as recently as yesterday- “What the hell is wrong with you people.” An evangelical America in crisis isn’t good for anybody.
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: Much of your book is about the painful struggles you’ve had with evangelical leaders over both Donald Trump and sexual abuse scandals. How would you characterize your own relationship to the movement these days?
Russell Moore said:
R: I am even more committed than I’ve ever been to the gospel and to the Bible. “Evangelical” as a word conjures up all kinds of politicized hackery and moral scandal. But I think it’s too good a word to abandon it to authoritarians and demagogues.
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: It feels like a lot of the same evangelical energy that went towards Trump has shifted towards LGBT issues since he left office. You’ve always maintained that one of the non-negotiable differences between Christian ethics and secular liberalism is over sex and gender. Do you think this LGBT focus is a healthy development or has it gone somewhere dark?
Russell Moore said:
R: I think one can hold to historic Christian teachings and love and respect one’s neighbors at the same time.
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: So to turn to 2024 just a little; There’s sort of an ongoing public argument about whether Ron DeSantis is just a slicker iteration of Donald Trump and the various pathologies you’ve criticized, or whether he’d actually reverse some of the most damaging parts of Trump era political culture if he won. What’s your sense of him so far?
Russell Moore said:
R: I don’t endorse candidates, but I believe Trump to be a unique threat, both to American institutions and to the church’s witness.
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: Have any of the candidates asked for your advice lately? Politically or spiritually?
Russell Moore said:
R: Yes, but I think they trust me not to talk about it. I am happy to talk with or to pray for anybody.
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: I’d expect nothing less. To ask a spiritual question of my own, is there a Bible verse or parable you drew the most comfort from while you were writing your book?
Russell Moore said:
R: The account of Jesus with his disciples at Caesarea Philippi- named for the imperial power that would crucify him. And yet Jesus said- “I will build my church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it”(Matt 16:18)
Benjy Sarlin said:
B: Dr. Moore, thank you so much for your time.
Russell Moore said:
R: Thank you!