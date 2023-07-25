‘An evangelical America in crisis isn’t good for anybody’: Russell Moore on post-Trump religion

Russell Moore said:

R: I wrote the book because I’m hearing every day from evangelical Christians who are exhausted and almost in despair over the state of American Christianity. They know something has gone terribly wrong but they are losing hope that anything could be different. At the same time, I get asked by non-Christians, as a man said to me as recently as yesterday- “What the hell is wrong with you people.” An evangelical America in crisis isn’t good for anybody.