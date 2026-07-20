Exclusive / Younger Democrats push for committee term limits

A group of younger Democrats serving in Congress, as well as state and local governments, are pushing for committee leadership term limits in a new video shared first with Semafor.

“Some of the most powerful people in Washington would rather die in their committee chairs than admit they can’t do the job,” says the narrator in the three-minute video from Majority Democrats that slams a Democratic “gerontocracy.”

The video underscores Democrats’ ongoing frustrations over the age of many of their committee leaders, highlighting the late Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., who led the House Agriculture Committee and faced scrutiny over his health before being ousted in a challenge from a younger lawmaker.

The group of several dozen Democrats includes rising stars like Texas Senate nominee James Talarico, Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, and Reps. Pat Ryan of New York and Joe Neguse of Colorado.