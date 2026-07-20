UK cabinet picks point to defense priorities

New UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham named the country’s ex-defense secretary as his finance minister, a surprise move that signals a focus on military spending.

John Healey quit his former post last month after accusing then-premier Keir Starmer of endangering Britain by not committing to spending 3% of GDP on defense by 2030. In his new role as chancellor of the exchequer for a major NATO ally and the world’s fifth-largest economy, Healey will now be under pressure to achieve that plan himself.

Burnham also tapped former energy chief Ed Miliband as foreign secretary in a move that could irk Washington; Miliband reportedly played a key role in the UK’s resistance to getting involved in the US campaign against Iran.