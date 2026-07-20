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First private Indian craft reaches orbit

Jul 20, 2026, 6:44pm EDT
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V. Narayanan, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, Pawan Goenka, Chairman of IN-SPACe, Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder and CEO of Skyroot Aerospace, and Naga Bharath Daka, Co-founder and COO of Skyroot Aerospace, pose with a model of the Vikram-1 rocket after a press briefing following the successful launch of Skyroot Aerospace’s Vikram-1 rocket into orbit, making it the first Indian private company to place a satellite in orbit, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota
Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

An Indian company broke the US-China duopoly on commercial spaceflight.

India has a decades-old state space sector, which has even landed a rover on the moon. But Skyroot’s Vikram-1 rocket that launched Saturday is the first private Indian craft to reach orbit.

The Indian space industry has grown quickly. New Delhi only permitted commercial companies to enter the sector in 2020; Skyroot became its first space unicorn in June. Despite Skyroot’s promising start — neither SpaceX nor Rocket Lab successfully reached orbit on their first go — the real challenges lie ahead: repeated, profitable launches, heavier rockets, and eventually reusable ones.

China’s private space sector is also growing, but despite a reusable rocket breakthrough, it’s unlikely to catch SpaceX, which dominates launches.

Tom Chivers
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