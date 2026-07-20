DR Congo’s mining law reform is raising tensions with investors

DR Congo’s government will consider changes sought by mining companies to a proposed overhaul of the country’s mining laws, a government spokesman told Semafor, as executives warned that repeated shifts in the rules could deter investment.

“If there are concerns or points raised by our friends in the mining sector, we will listen to them and integrate them,” Information Minister Patrick Muyaya told Semafor. The bill would give the government broader powers to limit production and stockpile strategic minerals as DR Congo steps up efforts to capture more value from its mineral wealth.

Serge N’konde Chembo, the lawmaker who introduced the bill, told Semafor stronger state oversight was needed to track mineral exports and account for the revenue they generate. “We need to know how much we export and how much the country earns,” he said. His proposal would amend about 40 articles of the 2018 mining code. Muyaya said reviewing the law after eight years was “a normal exercise,” adding that some issues may have evolved for both mining companies and the legal framework.

The proposal, which was entered into review on June 13, prompted the Chamber of Mines, DR Congo’s main mining industry body, to convene an emergency meeting in Kinshasa last week over concerns the overhaul could deepen regulatory uncertainty. Benjamin Katabuka, head of US critical-minerals explorer KoBold Metals in Congo, said established rules should not be changed “in the middle of the game,” warning that doing so would deter other investors. Cyrille Mutombo, head of Canadian miner Barrick-operated Kibali, one of Africa’s largest gold mines, said repeated changes through annual finance laws were already disrupting long-term planning: “It changes everything we do.”