Demand for Chinese AI strains compute

Beijing-based AI phenom Moonshot paused new subscriptions for its new Kimi ​K3 model, underscoring the constraints Chinese tech firms face in delivering their products to a global audience.

The open-source model, which has capabilities near those of the top American systems, caused an influx of demand that strained the startup’s computing power.

Moonshot is reportedly also preparing for a Hong Kong IPO to capitalize on investor enthusiasm for Chinese AI. Kimi K3’s blockbuster release revived conversations over whether Washington should move to cut off US access to Chinese AI models: American officials have weighed such a move, Axios reported.