Tariffs threaten high-value stocks, analysts warn

Markets are underestimating the risk from Washington’s existing tariffs, some analysts warned, as US stocks hit new highs last week.

Wall Street has largely shrugged off US President Donald Trump’s threats of higher duties: Investors believe he will ultimately back down from any action that causes an adverse market reaction.

But the tariffs Trump has already implemented are enough to hurt corporate earnings, an HSBC strategist said.

Investors will get more clues as to the levies’ longer-term impact this week as several big firms with extensive tariff exposure, like General Motors, release their latest earnings.

Some experts fear disappointing revenue or other economic data “could pull the rug out from under the latest rally,” Bloomberg wrote.