India to boost arms exports

Jul 20, 2025, 6:05pm EDT
Narendra Modi and a jet fighter
India Prime Minister Office handout via EYEPRESS

India is seeking to position itself as a global defense powerhouse after its brief clash with Pakistan in May.

Both startups and established firms are pushing to export more military wares, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effort to boost Indian manufacturing, the Financial Times reported; India aims to double defense exports by 2029.

Officials said that May’s four-day conflict with Islamabad showcased New Delhi’s capabilities, with missiles striking deep inside Pakistan.

China’s military sector also benefited: Pakistan said it used Chinese fighter jets — previously untested in actual combat — to strike down Indian aircraft.

J.D. Capelouto
