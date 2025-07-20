Google harnesses Android to track earthquakes

Google is tapping billions of Android smartphones to help detect earthquakes and warn people nearby.

The tech giant announced in 2020 that it was building a crowdsourced tremor detector using the accelerometers in Android phones.

Now, a new analysis shows that the system recorded 11,000 quakes about as well as standard seismometers.

Google said its system alerted millions of users across 98 countries, although it isn’t foolproof: The tool underestimated a pair of powerful quakes that hit Turkey in 2023. Still, it could help countries that don’t have a national early warning system, a seismologist told Nature.