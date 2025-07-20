Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, Every weekday
Sign up

Google harnesses Android to track earthquakes

Jul 20, 2025, 6:08pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Earthquake damage in Turkey
Bilal Seckin/SOPA Images

Google is tapping billions of Android smartphones to help detect earthquakes and warn people nearby.

The tech giant announced in 2020 that it was building a crowdsourced tremor detector using the accelerometers in Android phones.

Now, a new analysis shows that the system recorded 11,000 quakes about as well as standard seismometers.

Google said its system alerted millions of users across 98 countries, although it isn’t foolproof: The tool underestimated a pair of powerful quakes that hit Turkey in 2023. Still, it could help countries that don’t have a national early warning system, a seismologist told Nature.

Tom Chivers
AD