Dozens killed in Gaza as US frustrations with Israel grow

The Israeli military killed dozens of Palestinians trying to access food in Gaza on Sunday, local officials said, the latest in a string of attacks linked to aid distribution in the strip.

Israel has widened evacuation orders in Gaza, and ceasefire talks in Qatar appear stalled, even as some officials voice optimism over a potential truce. Israel this week reportedly asked Washington to help convince other nations to take in Palestinians from Gaza, but US officials were non-committal.

There are signs Washington is increasingly frustrated with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Axios reported, especially after Israel struck Syria’s capital last week.

“He bombs everything all the time,” one White House official said. “This could undermine what Trump is trying to do.”