A viral video of a sexual assault outrages India and the world

A now-viral video reportedly showing dozens of men parading and sexually assaulting two nude women in the Indian state of Manipur has sparked international outrage.

The video was reportedly shot on May 4, during violent ethnic conflict in the region that has killed at least 130 people and displaced more than 50,000. The government had blocked internet connection which is why the video only recently began circulating.

Public outcry over the incident forced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the video, marking the first time he has also publicly commented on the ethnic conflict in the state governed by his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“This incident of Manipur which has come to light, for any civilized society, it’s a shameful incident,” Modi said on Thursday, describing the assault as an “insult” that “is of the entire nation.”

We’ve gathered reporting and analysis on how the video reflects the extent of ethnic violence in India and the failure to quell it.