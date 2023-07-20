The GOP’s state fights over LGBTQ issues have moved to Congress

For decades, the federal government has been banned from directly funding abortion services under the Hyde Amendment. Enacting an equivalent restriction for trans health care now appears to be a major goal for congressional conservatives.

In the House, for instance, Republicans are looking to tie measures that would prohibit any use of federal money for gender-affirming care, regardless of a patient’s age, to upcoming appropriations bills — potentially cutting huge swaths of the country off from being reimbursed for treatment.

Lawmakers attached an amendment to the massive annual defense policy bill that passed last week that would ban the military’s health plan, Tricare, from covering gender-affirming surgeries or hormone therapy. A health appropriations bill would also block federal funding for gender-affirming care in Medicare and Medicaid. Meanwhile, an Energy and Commerce panel on Wednesday advanced a bill that would prevent children’s hospitals that offer gender-affirming treatment to minors from receiving federal funds to train pediatricians.

In the Senate, J.D. Vance, R-Ohio introduced legislation this week to ban all gender-affirming medical care for minors, including puberty blockers and hormone therapy, and render it a felony. A similar measure was introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. with 44 GOP cosponsors earlier this year.

“I think that we’re going way too far, way too fast on this stuff,” Vance told Semafor. “I think clearly, public policy needs to step in and say enough is enough here.”

The recent push by Republicans hasn’t been entirely focused on health care, however: One amendment to this year’s defense package would prohibit schools serving military children from buying books on trans themes for their libraries.

Nor has it been exclusively aimed at trans issues. House Republicans have recently forged ahead with proposals that would ban displays of pride flags at the Department of Defense and at national parks. At a budget markup on Tuesday, meanwhile, Republicans stripped funding for three LGBTQ-related community organizations, triggering fierce protests among Democrats who accused Republicans of putting “bigotry on display.”