Iraq severs diplomatic ties with Sweden over Quran burning

Iraq on Thursday severed diplomatic ties with Sweden, after a man desecrated a copy of the Quran in Stockholm, sparking protests at the Swedish Embassy in Baghdad.

Iraqi authorities also ordered the expulsion of the Swedish ambassador from its territory and the withdrawal of the Iraqi charge d’affaires from Sweden.

This is the second time a protest involving the burning of the Quran has occurred in Sweden over the past month.

We’ve curated insights and reporting on the controversy and what some experts make of Iraq’s move to cut ties with Sweden.