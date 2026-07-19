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Spain wins World Cup as host nations dodge feared pitfalls

Jul 19, 2026, 6:26pm EDT
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Fans gather in Central Park
Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

Spain defeated Argentina to win the FIFA men’s World Cup on Sunday, capping a tournament that was broadly seen as a success for the North American host nations.

Fans showed up despite fears that high ticket prices would keep them away and concerns that the US’ immigration crackdown would deter swaths of travelers.

Groups from visiting nations also charmed locals across North America: Several Boston bars ran out of beer when the Scottish were in town.

The largest controversies of the tournament revolved around the gameplay itself, including widespread criticism of the video assistant referee system, the game-interrupting hydration breaks, and the controversial suspension of a red card against a US player.

J.D. Capelouto
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