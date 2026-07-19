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British Steel saga dents UK-China ties

Jul 19, 2026, 6:27pm EDT
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Workers work at the British Steel site in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, Britain
Danny Lawson/Reuters

China’s Jingye Steel is seeking compensation from the British government over the nationalization of its former steel production complex in England, further straining relations between London and Beijing.

The UK government brought British Steel under the state’s control last year and took full ownership last week, citing national security considerations after Jingye, the former owner, said it planned to close the site because of financial reasons.

The Chinese government criticized the UK over the move, adding to the challenges facing the UK’s Andy Burnham when he takes over as prime minister Monday: China’s foreign ministry warned that the matter will “directly affect Chinese investors’ perception of the UK investment environment.”

J.D. Capelouto
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