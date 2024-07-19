Events Newsletters
Mizy Clifton and Prashant Rao
Updated Jul 19, 2024, 7:53am EDT
Middle East

Yemen’s Houthis claim responsibility for Tel Aviv drone attack

Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
The News

Yemen’s Houthis claimed responsibility for an explosive-laden drone that struck an apartment building in Tel Aviv on Friday morning, killing one man and wounding several others, Reuters reported.

Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree said the attack was carried out by a new type of drone capable of bypassing interception systems.

Separately, a maritime security firm said a Singapore-flagged ship off the coast of Yemen was hit by projectiles likely fired by the Houthis.

The incidents underlined both the militant group’s continued capacity despite American and British airstrikes against their forces, as well as the risk of Israel’s war in Gaza spiraling into a regional conflict.

