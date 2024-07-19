What a new Trump administration could mean for Latin America

Trump’s claim about Venezuela wasn’t unexpected, but his dig at El Salvador was ‘bizarre’

Sources: Venezuelan journalist Tony Frangie Mawad , FactCheck.org , New Yorker’s Jonathan Blitzer

Trump parroted false claims long perpetuated by US conservatives that Venezuela is exporting its criminals, Venezuelan journalist Tony Frangie Mawad told Semafor. The former president has made similar statements at least three times in speeches and interviews this year, FactCheck.org noted. Violence in the country has gone down in recent years thanks to changes in “criminal dynamics,” and not government measures, according to local nonprofit Observatorio de Violencia. However, Trump’s dig at El Salvador was unexpected: “Especially bizarre given the fact that the two had a good relationship during Trump’s first term and, more to the point, that conservative Republicans have been celebrating Bukele for his recent crackdown on crime,” New Yorker writer Jonathan Blitzer noted on X.