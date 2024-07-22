Semafor launches in the Middle East, appoints editorial leadership and expands global mission

Semafor will launch in the Middle East this September, marking a major milestone in its global expansion strategy, following its success in the U.S. and sub-Saharan Africa.

Launching on September 16th, Semafor Gulf will feature original reporting and thrice-weekly newsletter that will examine how the region’s financial, business and geopolitical decisions shape the world, from culture and investment to infrastructure, climate and technology. The platform will serve as a fresh, new destination for regional audiences, delivering Semafor’s signature independent, intelligent and transparent journalism to leaders in the Gulf and around the world. Sign up now to receive the first issue of the Semafor Gulf newsletter at launch.

To lead the new platform, the company has appointed veteran journalist and editor Mohammed Sergie. Sergie, who began his career in the UAE, previously established the Saudi Arabia bureau for Dow Jones in 2008, covering the major economic, social and political stories in the kingdom. He previously served as an editor at Bloomberg News where he shaped coverage of energy and commodities in the region and was the company’s sole reporter in Qatar. Sergie will report to Senior Editor Prashant Rao.

Semafor Gulf will launch with a team of staff reporters as well as columnists covering Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, and will continue to expand through 2025. In addition, the company has established digital and event collaborations with some of the region’s top brands across a diverse range of sectors. Joining Semafor Gulf as its inaugural launch partners are: First Abu Dhabi Bank, G42, and Invest Qatar.