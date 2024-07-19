Nigeria ramps up food imports, cuts tariffs to calm inflation

At 34.19%, Nigeria’s inflation rate in June marked another near-three decade high. It was more than 11 percentage points higher than the rate at the same time last year.

AD

The annual inflation rate for food in particular was nearly 41%, the government’s statistics agency said. The result of sky high food prices has been a cost of living crisis squeezing millions of already poor households.

But importing food to solve inflation is a “depressing” move, said Akinwumi Adesina, head of the African Development Bank and a former Nigerian agriculture minister. The country should be “producing more food to stabilize food prices, while creating jobs and reducing foreign exchange spending” to stabilize the local naira currency, he said.

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu reiterated the temporary nature of the import plan at a recent event and that his government “will continue to drive local production” so Nigeria can feed on what it produces.