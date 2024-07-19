Events Newsletters
© 2024 Semafor Inc.
Jenna Moon
Jenna Moon
Updated Jul 19, 2024, 5:50am EDT

Massive global IT outage grounds flights, disrupts banking, hits media

Screen showing an error is seen at a currency exchange store at Hong Kong International Airport amid system outages disrupting the operations, in Hong Kong, China, July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Tyrone Siu/Reuters
The News

A massive IT outage has struck industries around the world, grounding flights, halting stock trading, and interfering with broadcasting.

It is still unclear exactly what caused the outage but Microsoft said it was taking “mitigation actions,” while users of the platform are reporting seeing a “blue screen of death” — a page that effectively ends a computer’s usability — when they attempt to operate it. Some are pointing to problems with CrowdStrike, a widely-used cybersecurity software.

Know More

“I don’t think it’s too early to call it: this will be the largest IT outage in history,” Troy Hunt, a security consultant, wrote on X. “This is basically what we were all worried about with Y2K, except it’s actually happened this time,” he added.

Microsoft initially reported its outage around 6 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Multiple airlines have said they are affected, with American Airlines pointing to CrowdStrike’s software as the cause of their flight issues.

In the UK, Sky News was unable to operate their live broadcast for several hours Friday morning, the network reported, while railway operators and health clinics also reported their systems were down.

