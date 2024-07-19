Massive global IT outage grounds flights, disrupts banking, hits media

“I don’t think it’s too early to call it: this will be the largest IT outage in history,” Troy Hunt, a security consultant, wrote on X. “This is basically what we were all worried about with Y2K, except it’s actually happened this time,” he added.

AD

Microsoft initially reported its outage around 6 p.m. EST on Thursday.

Multiple airlines have said they are affected, with American Airlines pointing to CrowdStrike’s software as the cause of their flight issues.

In the UK, Sky News was unable to operate their live broadcast for several hours Friday morning, the network reported, while railway operators and health clinics also reported their systems were down.