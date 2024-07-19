Israel’s settlement policies in occupied Palestinian territories are illegal, top UN court rules

The opinion could prove ‘radioactive’ on the international stage

Sources: Haaretz , Al Anadolu , DW , The Associated Press

While Israeli lawmakers dismissed the court as “antisemitic,” some experts believe the ruling could make Western countries like Germany, which are “committed to international law,” reconsider their economic and defense ties to Israel. “Dealing with Israeli practice in the occupied territory might become radioactive in international relations,” a law expert told Turkey’s state-run outlet Al Anadolu. Another told DW that it could affect national courts and the European Court of Justice, if it meant that occupied East Jerusalem could no longer be incorporated in trade deals between the EU and Israel. The ruling could also “strengthen the hand” of Palestinian-led boycott and divestment movements, a Hague-based think tank researcher told The Associated Press.