Iran ‘one or two weeks’ away from producing fissile material for nuclear weapons: US

New president might have space to maneuver on nukes

Sources: Arms Control Association , The Tehran Times , The BBC

It’s not clear how much influence Iran’s new president-elect, reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, will have on nuclear policy, though he campaigned to reduce sanctions to improve Iran’s economy. Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is the one who truly wields power, especially on security matters. However, the Arms Control Association noted that “there may be some political space in Tehran for Pezeshkian to maneuver on the nuclear front.” Any movement to curtail the nation’s nuclear program would be welcomed by the US. But in an op-ed in the Tehran Times, Pezeshkian said Iran cannot be pressured into rolling back its nuclear activities, and accused the US of deliberately escalating hostilities by withdrawing from the nuclear deal, urging Washington to “learn from past miscalculations and adjust its policy accordingly.”