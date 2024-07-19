How political are the Olympics?

...But this year, perhaps especially so

Sources: Time , Financial Times

The upcoming Games may be the most politically charged in decades amid wars in Ukraine and Gaza, Time wrote. While calls for Israel to be excluded have been summarily dismissed by the IOC, there is likely to be “pushback at every level” in the form of street protests and athletes refusing to compete against their Israeli counterparts, a sports journalist told the outlet. It’s a good thing that athletes will use their platforms for activism, a columnist argued in the Financial Times: Palestinians and Ukrainians in particular, some of whom have colleagues who “can’t be at the Games because they are dead,” can draw attention to conflicts that many viewers are getting tired of hearing about, he added.