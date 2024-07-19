Events Newsletters
Ben Smith and Nayeema Raza
Updated Jul 19, 2024, 7:45am EDT
media

Mixed Signals: Trump, the man’s man at the RNC, AKA the happiest place on Earth

A Man's World at the Republican National Convention?

Ben and Nayeema discuss reactions to the attempted assassination of former President Trump – from a cautious media, an internet in overdrive and a Republican National Convention that proved surprisingly welcoming. Then, they turn to the undercurrent of the RNC: the campaign for the hearts of American men, via the UFC, Hulk Hogan, and broader “manosphere.” Semafor reporter Kadia Goba also joins to talk about Trump’s appeal to Black men, particularly the iconic athletes of the 80s (you’ll hear from Mike Tyson and Lawrence Taylor).

And, of course, Max Tani fills our blind spots … with a dog interview and gym etiquette.

If you have a tip or a comment, email us mixedsignals@semafor.com
Find us on X: @semaforben, @nayeema @maxwelltani or on Instagram @nayeemaraza
Sign up for Semafor Media’s Sunday newsletter: https://www.semafor.com/newsletters/media

