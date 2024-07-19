Biden ‘looks forward’ to getting back to campaigning as more Democrats urge him to quit race

Harris allies maneuver to get her top of ticket if Biden steps down

Sources: Politico , NBC News

Allies of Vice President Kamala Harris have started a quiet effort to ensure Harris is well positioned to replace Biden as the presidential nominee if he steps down, Politico reported. The informal campaign, which has not been sanctioned by Harris, is aiming to build up the political apparatus the former California attorney general would need to run for president, and to coordinate about the case she and her allies would make about why she should be Biden’s successor. Harris would have a different path to victory than Biden, and could focus on mobilizing Black voters in the South rather than adopting the president’s focus on swing states in the Rust Belt, a Democratic strategist told NBC News.