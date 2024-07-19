Bangladesh police arrest senior opposition leader as violent protests rage

Bangladeshi authorities arrested a senior leader of the opposition party and banned public demonstrations in the capital Dhaka on Friday, as violent protests continued to rage across the country.

Thursday marked one of the deadliest days of the unrest as the weeks-long student protests demanding an end to the quota system for public-sector jobs turned violent. The death toll rose to 50, according to an AFP estimate, and multiple government buildings were reportedly set ablaze, including the state broadcaster’s headquarters. The country has also been experiencing a widespread internet outage since Thursday.

A Dhaka Metropolitan Police spokesperson told AFP that officers had arrested the joint secretary of the main opposition group, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, without providing details of the reason for his detention.

AD

Students have been protesting since early July against a controversial quota system that reserves over half of public-sector jobs for select groups, including 30% for family members of veterans of the 1971 independence war against Pakistan.