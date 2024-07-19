Argentina’s economy is growing beyond expectations

Milei has pulled away from more radical measures

Source: Financial Times

Milei, a self-described “anarcho-capitalist,” had promised to adopt the US dollar as one measure to curb Argentina’s inflationary pressures — but that plan was quickly shelved. Since taking office, Milei has moved away from some of the more radical measures he suggested on the campaign trail, sources told the Financial Times. “It’s as if he suddenly shed his costume,” one diplomat said. But analysts believe that voters could run out of patience if Milei doesn’t deliver on his economic promises: “His support is very ephemeral and very volatile,” the head of a left-leaning think tank told the FT. “Voters made a bet on him but that bet has an expiry date.”