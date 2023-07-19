Wagner chief Prigozhin makes first apparent public appearance since failed rebellion

The News
A new video appears to show Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner mercenary group, making his first public appearance since his failed rebellion against the Kremlin more than three weeks ago.
In the video, which has not been independently verified, a man who appears to be Prigozhin is welcoming his troops in Belarus, telling them, “What is happening at the front is a shame in which we do not need to participate,” according to Meduza.
He says, “And wait for the moment when we can prove ourselves in full,” adding that they will be in Belarus for “some time.”
Belarus offered to host Wagner troops in return for putting down arms during their attempted coup.
“I want to ask everyone to really pay attention to the fact that Belarusians welcomed us not only as heroes, but also as brothers,” Prigozhin reportedly tells his troops in the video.
He also suggests that the mercenary group should recover and prepare to “set off on a new journey to Africa,” and only return “when we will be confident that we will not be asked to make an embarrassment of ourselves and our experience.”
A CNN satellite imagery analysis confirmed Tuesday that the first convoy of Wagner fighters arrived in Belarus on Tuesday, with at least another two expected to arrive over the coming days.