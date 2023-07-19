AI-powered storytelling tool catches fire with Gen Z

Tome, an AI-powered tool for telling stories and sharing ideas, has reached more than 10 million users, a surprising milestone for a 10-month-old company that has taken off with Gen Z, co-founder Keith Peiris exclusively told Semafor.

It’s an example of how the wave of advancements in artificial intelligence is upending conventional wisdom in Silicon Valley. Young artists, for instance, are using the product to brainstorm ideas by repeatedly hitting the “regenerate” button, causing the AI to spit out suggestions for text and images.

Matthew Farrell, a DoorDash driver-turned-AI artist, made some Tomes — slideshows similar to PowerPoints with the design sensibility of Instagram, infused with ChatGPT, plus AI image generator Stable Diffusion — to teach people how to better use AI tools like Midjourney. Sharing Tomes on social media has helped Farrell build a following, which includes Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

“I kind of struggle with concentration, and if I have just a bunch of random information, it can be a little overwhelming,” Farrell said. “It gives me a nice, organized storyboard that makes sense so I can take my own ideas and run with them.”

Tome was founded by Peiris and Henri Liriani, who both hail from Meta, where they worked on products like Instagram and Messenger. After making platforms used by billions of people, their slideshow startup is a bet that the way people communicate is about to change.

AD

“At Facebook — I don’t know if it’s true anymore — they sort of had this belief that everyone should express themselves all the time,” Peiris told Semafor. “We want to help anyone tell a compelling story, [instead of saying] everyone tell a compelling story.”

The idea for Tome started out as a tool to streamline professional communication, but the company has seen it gain traction among non-business users – a development that seems to go against the Silicon Valley orthodoxy that short, fast and viral is the only path to rapid growth. Tome, for instance, is disconnected from social networking. Users can share Tomes, but must do it manually.

A subscription is $10 a month, and the company offers enterprise pricing, but most users are on the free version that has spread largely through word of mouth.

“I don’t think a good goal for this AI wave is to just get everyone to communicate everything more,” Peiris said. “That was maybe the first gen of AI companies. The power of AI is that it helps people express good things clearly.”