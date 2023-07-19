What it means: Thai parliament blocks progressive leader Pita’s bid for prime minister

Thailand’s parliament on Tuesday blocked progressive opposition leader Pita Limjaroenrat from his prime ministerial bid despite his party securing an unexpected victory in May elections.

A motion to block his bid for the role was passed 395 to 312 with eight abstentions. There was no indication of when parliament would vote again on a new prime minister.

