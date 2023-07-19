What to know: Putin won’t attend South Africa’s BRICS summit in person

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be attending the BRICS summit next month in South Africa, Pretoria announced on Wednesday.

A statement from South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office said that “by mutual agreement,” Putin would not attend the meeting and that the Russian Federation would instead be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

As a member of the International Criminal Court, South Africa would have been obligated to arrest Putin, accused of war crimes by the ICC, if he attended the BRICS summit in person. On Tuesday Ramaphosa had said that arresting Putin in this manner would be a “declaration of war.”

