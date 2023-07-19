Should an American be allowed to be a top EU economist?

An American economist appointed to a top European Union post withdrew from the job after European officials voiced concern about whether a U.S. citizen is the right choice.

Despite having strong qualifications in the field of anti-trust, Fiona Scott Morton, a Yale University professor who was set to be the EU’s Chief Competition Economist, faced scrutiny over her nationality and past experience consulting for tech giants. It kicked off a debate over whether a non-EU citizen should serve as an economist for the bloc.

“Isn’t there a European researcher who can do this job?” French President Emmanuel Macron asked.

