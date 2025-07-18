US cracks down on China with new curbs

The US moved to restrict Chinese and other foreign investment in key sectors over national security fears.

New rules will ban Chinese technology from use in undersea cables to the US, the communications regulator said.

Separately, the Agriculture Department’s national security plan seeks to limit foreign ownership of American farmland amid growing concern that it could be exploited by “political adversaries” and “hostile regimes”: US concern over Chinese ownership of farmland has been mounting in recent years.

Alongside increasing tariffs on imports from China, the latest decisions point to Washington taking a harder line against Beijing. Yet, one expert argued in the Financial Times, “framing Beijing as a mortal enemy will hamper US growth and reduce Washington’s global influence.”