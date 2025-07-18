UK sanctions Russian spies over cyberwarfare and attacks on Ukraine civilians

London sanctioned Russian military intelligence officers Friday, saying they had been involved in targeting Ukrainian civilians and performing cyber attacks against the UK.

The UK targeted three units in Russia’s GRU intelligence agency and 18 spies, accusing them of being involved in cyber operations and planning missile strikes against Mariupol — including an attack on the Mariupol theatre that killed hundreds of civilians.

The move comes as European states are aiming to ramp up pressure on Moscow, with the EU adopting a new sanctions package Friday, and speeding up the purchase of US weapons to send to Ukraine.