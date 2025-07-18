Trump orders Epstein files released

US President Donald Trump ordered his attorney general to release documents on Jeffrey Epstein, as more evidence of the president’s alleged links to the deceased sex offender appeared.

The Wall Street Journal said Trump sent Epstein a “bawdy” letter in 2003; Trump said it was fake and threatened to sue.

A MAGA backlash over the administration’s handling of the Epstein files has left the president keen to shift focus — he called the publicity surrounding the late financier “ridiculous” — but his party is unwilling to let go: One Republican congressman said he was “as curious as everybody else.”

Trump’s efforts to divert Washington’s attention “are backfiring,” Semafor reported, with Republicans increasingly ignoring his calls to move on.

