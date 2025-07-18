Director Ari Aster on ‘the movie that Twitter wrote’

Listen to the latest episode of Mixed Signals here.

Ari Aster, the filmmaker behind Hereditary and Midsommar, is out with a new movie today called Eddington. The new film is a modern Western placed in the height of lockdown during the 2020 pandemic, where the real villain is digital media.

This week, Ben and Max bring on the writer and director to talk about why he decided to make a film set during Covid when the rest of Hollywood is running in the other direction, how his relationship with social media led to Eddington, and how researching for the film made him more empathetic to conspiracy theorists. Plus, Ari reveals which Marvel movie he turned down.

