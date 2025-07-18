Adidas expansion bets on Nigeria’s affluent class

Sportswear giant Adidas is expanding in Nigeria, its largest West African market, the latest lifestyle brand to bet on the country’s affluent class as the economy shows cautious signs of recovery.

The German company’s largest store in the subregion, which opened this month, targets Nigerians whose fortunes have held steady despite a series of government policies that have contributed to an economic slowdown.

A number of consumer goods multinationals have quit Nigeria in recent years because skyrocketing inflation, triggered by the devaluation of the naira, has curtailed the spending of most shoppers. Those economic woes have squeezed the working middle class, but people paid in dollars or key lucrative sectors have emerged relatively unscathed. As a result, Nigeria has a sizable number of affluent shoppers relative to other African countries, despite them making up only a small proportion of the country’s consumer base. And, with the nation’s population growth far outstripping that seen in advanced economies in other parts of the world, Nigeria remains an attractive growth market.

“Nigerians have the purchasing power but people underestimate it,” Vincent Kangni, the Lekki store’s manager, told Semafor. The store’s ambition is for the types of customers who typically travel to Dubai or Paris for quality retail services to experience the same at home, he said, while spending in their own currency and without the hassle of shipping.