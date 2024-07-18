Zelenskyy dismisses Orbán’s ‘peace mission’ to Moscow at UK summit

Europe has widely condemned Orbán’s Russia overtures

Sources: Politico , Foreign Policy , BBC , Reuters

European officials have denounced Orbán’s push for negotiations, saying he is promoting appeasement instead of a lasting peace. EU officials are boycotting meetings in Hungary, and accuse Orbán of falsely claiming to be representing the bloc in talks with Moscow and Beijing. Hungary is Ukraine’s biggest critic in Europe, flummoxing some analysts who are unsure about what Orbán has received in return for his unwillingness to cut ties with the Kremlin. One expert told Foreign Policy that “it has brought him nothing good so far.” Long-standing disputes with Ukraine, skepticism about Western values, and an energy dependence on Russia have all been touted as possible explanations for Hungary’s Russia-friendly policies, despite the country being a member of the EU and NATO.