Why the London v. New York IPO battle is a distraction

London doesn’t think it’s losing the stock-exchange competition with New York — but it’s mounting a spirited fightback anyway, because the battle is bigger than observers fully understand. That’s the takeaway from official announcements and remarks by the London Stock Exchange’s deputy chief executive.

British authorities this month outlined what analysts have described as the biggest overhaul of IPO rules in decades, giving more power to company executives by removing rules for shareholder votes on certain decisions and reducing the requirements to adopt dual-class share structures — both of which were frequent complaints about the UK made by businesses picking between London and New York City.

The rules come into effect on July 29, and are part of broader financial market reforms introduced by the Conservatives that are, in large part, now being taken forward by Britain’s new Labour government. Among them are rules that would allow private companies to offer shares on public exchanges without having to list, and consolidating Britain’s myriad state pension funds to give them greater market power, much like Canadian funds, such as Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan or the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

AD

“It’s an important moment for the UK to look at that evolved landscape, and make sure that the UK capital markets offering is compelling,” Charlie Walker, the LSE’s deputy chief executive said in an interview.