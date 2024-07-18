US weighs stricter controls on Chinese semiconductors

Attempts to form a ‘unified front’ against China’s chip industry may have failed

Sources: Bloomberg , The Atlantic

That the Biden administration is weighing up stricter rules suggests “attempts to form a united front against China’s chip ambitions have fallen short,” Bloomberg noted. Countries usually allied to Washington are reportedly reluctant to alter their policies ahead of the US presidential elections in November, particularly as much of their revenue comes from China. Overall, export controls may nonetheless be working to stifle Beijing’s chip industry, which is likely to encounter “more and more challenges in maintaining the pace of innovation” over time, a Rand corporation expert told The Atlantic. As a latecomer to the market, China is trying to close a gap between itself and foreign competitors that is only widening, he added.