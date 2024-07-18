Ursula von der Leyen wins second term as European Commission president

Meloni’s vote will be decisive

Sources: Financial Times , Corriere della Sera

Ahead of the vote, analysts were closely watching Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The right-wing leader abstained in June when MEPs voted to approve von der Leyen’s candidacy for a second term, in a bid to “make her clout felt” after she was excluded from key conversations to decide the appointment of the EU’s three top jobs, the Financial Times noted. Meloni’s vote matters, as she’s the head of the third-largest political bloc in the European Parliament. On the eve of the vote, Meloni said she was still on the fence, and that von der Leyen’s program would determine her decision, particularly her stance on the Green Deal, Corriere della Sera reported.