Prashant Rao and Marta Biino
Updated Jul 18, 2024, 8:26am EDT
Europe
Semafor Signals

Supported by

Microsoft logo

Ursula von der Leyen wins second term as European Commission president

Insights from the Financial Times, Euractiv, The Guardian, and Corriere della Sera

Johanna Geron/Reuters
The News

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was reelected for a second five-year term on Thursday. She was the only candidate for the post in the secret ballot for European Union lawmakers, winning 401 of 361 she needed for reelection.

Politico earlier described von der Leyen as a “shapeshifter extraordinaire” as she pledged to boost regional competitiveness, overhaul border management, and strengthen communal defense — part of efforts to win over the expanded bloc of center-right lawmakers elected to the European Parliament last month.

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Compromise may be the key to von der Leyen’s reelection

Source icon
Sources:  
Financial Times, Euractiv, The Guardian

Von der Leyen has pushed for compromise deals across the political spectrum in her bid for reelection, aiming to appease a growing center-right presence in the European Parliament after last month’s vote, the Financial Times noted. In a pre-voting speech, she renewed her commitment to carbon neutrality, but framed the climate focus as a matter of competitiveness in a nod to right-wing parties, Euractiv noted, and promised support to farmers who have previously protested against EU environmental rules. Still, her approach could backfire: She “has been spreading herself too thinly, promising something to everyone but not fully satisfying anyone,” an EU law professor wrote in The Guardian.

Meloni’s vote will be decisive

Source icon
Sources:  
Financial Times, Corriere della Sera

Ahead of the vote, analysts were closely watching Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The right-wing leader abstained in June when MEPs voted to approve von der Leyen’s candidacy for a second term, in a bid to “make her clout felt” after she was excluded from key conversations to decide the appointment of the EU’s three top jobs, the Financial Times noted. Meloni’s vote matters, as she’s the head of the third-largest political bloc in the European Parliament. On the eve of the vote, Meloni said she was still on the fence, and that von der Leyen’s program would determine her decision, particularly her stance on the Green Deal, Corriere della Sera reported.

Loss of COVID vaccine case was a ‘blow’ to von der Leyen’s campaign

Source icon
Sources:  
Euronews, Politico

The day before the vote, a court reprimanded the European Commission for concealing the details of COVID-19 vaccine contracts, dealing a “blow” to von der Leyen’s campaign, Politico wrote. Von der Leyen had earlier trumpeted her pandemic response as testament to her professionalism and technocratic credentials, but the lack of transparency around contracts generated discontent, particularly among the Greens: The party requested to view them in 2021 and brought the Commission to court when it only released heavily redacted versions. With von der Leyen courting the Greens in recent days to secure their vote, the contract dispute remains “a dilemma,” for the party, Euronews noted, while adding that the ruling seemed unlikely to prevent her reelection.

Semafor Logo
